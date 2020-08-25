Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has told that proper voting was carried out in the Federal Cabinet meeting to allow former Prime Minister (PM) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for medical treatment.

In a TV interview, the minister said that the decision to permit Nawaz Sharif to leave the country was taken by keeping in view the situation.

Nawaz Sharif was convicted in a corruption case and Federal Cabinet had to take decision carefully in this regard as the medical reports showed that his medical treatment was impossible in the country, he added.

Fawad Chaudhry stated that the court had replaced the guarantee of PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif with the surety bonds for the return of Nawaz Sharif.

In latest hearing, the case was referred to Punjab government who expressed unsatisfaction over Nawaz’s reports and refused to extend the bail, declaring him as absconder, he told.