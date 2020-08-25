Share:

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved judgment on the petition filed against appointment of Mirza Shahzad Akbar Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on accountability.

The case was heard by the Chief Justice (CJ) IHC Athar Minallah Tuesday.

Aman Ullah Kinrani appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioner Pervez Khurshid. He contended that Shahzad Akbar was appointed as SAPM for interior and accountability in the month of July. NAB is an independent institution and it is not under the subordination of any one.

The counsel for petitioner said accountability has been kept isolated from anti corruption laws.

CJ remarked some one’s interference is not proved by merely giving it a name.