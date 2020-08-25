Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday said India’s Hindutva ideology and unilateral illegal actions in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir pose threat to the entire region.

Speaking to President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron who along with her delegation called on him here, Qureshi said Pakistan wanted a peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue in the light of UN Security Council Resolutions.

Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated Gabriela’s contribution as IPU President in advancing the role of IPU and parliaments. Sharing his long parliamentary experience, Qureshi highlighted the instrumental role the IPU and parliamentarians could play in promoting democracy, peace and security, human rights and development, and a rule-based multilateral system.

He highlighted the centrality of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in Pakistan’s foreign policy. He apprised Gabriela of the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of Indian illegal and unilateral actions and year-long inhuman military siege, communication blackout, and egregious violations of human rights.