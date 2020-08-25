Share:

The Met Office has confirmed that the 36-year record of monsoon downpour was broken after the most amount of rainfall in Karachi’s PAF Faisal Base recorded up to 345 millimetres.

The 36-year record was broken after a record 345 mm downpour in Karachi’s PAF Faisal Base which was previously recorded up to 298.4 in 1984. Moreover, the most amount of rainfall up to 272 mm hit the Masroor Base in 2007, whereas, the August 2020’s downpour was recorded up to 228.5 mm so far and it is still accumulating.

In 1979, 262.5 mm rain had been recorded in MOS Old Airport while the recent downpour was 168.9 in the same area.

According to the Met Office, 114 mm rain was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 83 mm in Sadar, 81 in Landhi, 77.8 at University Road, 76.6 in Nazimabad, 70.8 in Saadi Town, 65.8 at Jinnah Terminal, 49.8 in North Karachi, 42.8 in Surjani and the lowest amount of downpour was 21.9 mm in Keamari.

The roads of the port city turned into waterways after frequents light to heavy rainfall for 12 hours paralyzing normal life.

Most of the main roads and streets in Karachi looking like nullahs and drains after the rainfall as three to four feet of water standing in North Karachi, Nazimabad, Nagan Chowrangi, according to reports.