Share:

ATTOCK -Three unknown assailants burned a man to death in limits of Jand Police Station of Attock.

Muhammad Nadeem reported to police that his brother Naeem Akhtar worked as a watchman at a local house where during night three unknown persons sprinkled petrol over him and set him ablaze when he was sleeping. The accused managed to flee from the crime scene successfully.

He was shifted to hospital but he succumbed to his critical burn injuries. Jand Police registered a case and started further investigation.