Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed to include Peshawar-Torkham section in Main Line-1 project.

The prime minister issued this direction while presiding over a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad today.

The federal cabinet also approved inclusion of 61 food and non-food items for mandatory certification list. Current political situation, progress on ML-1 project, import of sugar and wheat and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Matters pertaining to appointment of renowned economists in fiscal policy boards, FC’s services in Balochistan under Anti-Terrorism Act were also discussed in the meeting, said sources.