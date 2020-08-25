Share:

RAWALPINDI - Station Commander Rawalpindi Brigadier Ijaz Kiani along with his team called on Mayor, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz on Monday. ADC (HQ) Mrs Maham Asif Malik along with team was also present at the meeting, besides the representative of MCI i.e. Director General (Health Services). The issues of mutual interest between the twin cities came under discussion, which included primarily the implementation of dengue action plan and allied health related metropolitan challenges and joint action plan etc. Mayor, Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz explained the Station Commander Rawalpindi about the MCI’s mission statement, mandate, jurisdiction with aims and strategies, highlighting the achievements and impending plans. He said that locally elected representatives all across 50 union councils are at the helm of affairs to serve the community at grossroots level.

Commander Rawalpindi while sharing his experience at the Rawalpindi Cosmopolitan appreciated the efforts of MCI and desired to have team spirit between the two cities, enabling challenges of higher enormity to be dealt as one team.

Mayor Islamabad besides taking the Station Commander to historical portraits corner of the Capital City, presented a souvenir on behalf of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, and desired a mutual cooperation between the two organisations on regular basis.