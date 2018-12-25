Share:

LAHORE – Pakistan’s top tennis pair of Aisam Qureshi and Aqeel Khan advanced to the next round of the 4th of Hassan Tariq Rahim (HTR) Masters Cup (Invitational) Tennis Tournament doubles event here at Lahore Gymkhana Courts. The top tennis pair prevailed over struggling Heera Ashiq and Abdul Haider in straight sets. Apart from the doubles match, another nine matches in U-18 boys, men’s and ladies singles were played that saw the top seeded players moving into the next round. In men’s singles, Heera Ashiq outlasted Mudassir Murtaza by 6-4, 6-3. In ladies singles, Sara Mansoor thrashed Nida Akram 6-0, 6-0 and Mehak Khokhar beat Mehwish Chishti 3-6, 6-2. In U-18, Ahmed Kamil, Saqib Hayat and M Nauman Aftab were the winners. All these three winners had easy sailing thorough to the next stage.–Staff Reporter