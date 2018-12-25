Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has felicitated the nation on the Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary and urged the people to forge unity in their ranks and rededicate themselves to the ideals and principles upheld by the Father of the Nation.

In his message on the occasion of birth anniversary of Quaid-e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, being celebrated on December 25, the PPP Chairman said Quaid’s birthday was a day of rededication to his democratic ideals and principles. He said it was also a day to reiterate the resolve to defeat the dark forces that seek to undermine the nation’s founding principles. Quaid-e Azam wanted to see Pakistan a real welfare state with liberty and equal rights to all the citizens, Muslim and Non-Muslims alike.

He said that PPP strictly adheres to the democratic principles set by the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah and would keep struggling for a safer and prosperous Pakistan in which rights of the people would never be compromised.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP has suffered colossal loses at the hands of dictators and terrorists but both have utterly failed to intimidate it and the party would keep fighting against this anti-humanity menace. PPP is firmly resolved to bear all the sufferings but won’t discard its struggle for making Pakistan a welfare state that was the dream and vision Quaid-e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He urged upon the people to work harder for attaining the goals for which Pakistan was created and should never compromise over their right of rule under democracy.

Separately, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information & Archives, Law and Anti-Corruption Establishment while paying glowing tribute to the political acumen of the Father Of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah said that it was the inspiring leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that resulted in the establishment of Pakistan– a homeland for the Muslims in the South-Asian subcontinent. In his message on the 142nd birthday of the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah the Adviser said that the words of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah serve as guidelines for all of us. He promoted unity in all ways possible, the Adviser said.

He said that Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah united the Muslims of the sub-continent to struggle for a separate nation, and It was his call for this great cause that amalgamated Muslims on a single platform to voice their vision for a separate homeland, the Adviser said.

He said that, it was the character of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that made the Muslims believe in themselves. While quoting the Father of the Nation, the adviser said that by following Quaid’s messages of Faith, Discipline and Selfless Devotion to Duty there is nothing worthwhile that one cannot achieve.

The Adviser said that there is a definite need today that we follow the wisdom and the principles of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and serve Pakistan honestly, sincerely and selflessly. The Adviser said as Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah advised us, we should never lose hope, courage and confidence and look forward for becoming one of the greatest nation of the world. This will be the ideal way to pay tribute to the father of the nation, Murtaza Wahab said.

The Advisor Information also congratulated the Christian community on the eve of Christmas. Besides Murtaza Wahab congratulated to the newly office bearers of the Arts Council of Pakistan.