Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa joined Christian community at Christ Church, Rawalpindi on Tuesday to take part in Christmas celebrations.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the congregation welcomed COAS Bajwa and thanked him for sharing the festivity. COAS wished joyous Christmas to the entire Christian community in Pakistan.

He acknowledged the role of Christian brethren not only towards the creation of Pakistan but also for their contributions towards its progress.

General Bajwa appreciated the role of various institutions in the fields of education, health and public welfare being managed by Christian community across Pakistan, the statement added.

He especially acknowledged their contributions in defence of the motherland as part of Pakistan Armed Forces.