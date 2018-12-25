Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami Chief Senator Sirajul Haq while commenting on the NAB court’s decisions in the Al-Azizia and Flagship references said that judgment against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was just a trailer and the nation desired the accountability of all the corrupt people.

He called for an across the board accountability so that no one could get an impression of the accountability of only an individual or a family.

He said that all the people, whether from the opposition or the ruling party , accused of corrupt besides those getting huge bank loan waved off and transferring their wealth to foreign lands, must be brought to accountability.

Meanwhile, addressing Islami Jamiat Talba gathering, he said conversion of the Prime Minister House into a university would not bring about a change as real change would come when the children of the rich and the poor went to the same school.

He said the claims of change would remain meaningless until the educational syllabi and the judicial system of the country were brought in conformity with the Holy Quran and the Sunnah. He called for allocation of at least five per cent of the GDP for education and lifting of ban on the students unions to facilitate grooming of future leadership. The JI chief appreciated the government decision to convert the PM House into a university. However, he said, that at present around 22.8 million children of school age were out of the school. He said it had been expected that the PTI which had promised a change, would give priority to the schooling of the 100 per cent of the children of the nation.

He deplored that the government was not ready to introduce a uniform education system and to abolish the education system founded by Lord Macaulay.

He said that the colonialism’s control over world economy and the education system had strongly affected the Islamic culture and civilization and also established its control over the Muslim world’s politics. The colonial power wanted the Muslims to think and behave the way it desired, to adopt its culture and teach their young-ones the syllabi prepared by it.