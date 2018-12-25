Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing today.

FM Qureshi is in Beijing on the third leg of his four-nation visit as part of the government’s policy of outreach in the neighbourhood. He arrived in Beijing after visits to Afghanistan and Iran.

Qureshi and his Chinese counter-part discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and the promotion of regional connectivity and other important issues. Peace in Afghanistan was also discussed in the meeting.

FM Qureshi will next visit Russia and return to the country on December 26.

Earlier, Qureshi met Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran. Bilateral and regional issues were discussed in the meeting with the foreign minister reiterating Pakistan's desire to have friendly relations with all neighbours.

On Monday, Qureshi met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the first leg of his four-nation visit. A one-on-one meeting took place between FM Qureshi and the Afghan president at the Presidential Palace in Kabul.

He also held delegation-level talks with his counterpart FM Salahuddin Rabbani.

A press release issued by the Foreign Office ahead of the foreign minister's departure stated that he will discuss Pakistan’s bilateral relations with senior leadership of the four countries, to strengthen cooperation in various areas. Implementing the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is eager to strengthen ties with neighbours and regional partners.

The officials will also exchange views on the fast-changing regional and international environment. Recent developments concerning peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan will also be discussed during these meetings.

The visit is part of promoting various initiatives and ideas for regional cooperation, especially in promoting economic and people-to-people linkages.