Islamabad - The government on Monday claimed the investigation agencies have unearthed mega corruption and money laundering nexus between former President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Special Assitant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said that both opposition leaders were involved in plundering national wealth trough kickbacks in mega projects.

He said the proceeds of white collar crimes were laundered abroad through fake bank accounts. He said Nawaz Sharif was given enough opportunity to plead his case at different forums, but he failed to provide any money trail of his assets abroad. Shehzad Akbar said the Joint Investigation Team, formed by the Supreme Court to probe money laundering of Omni Group, has prepared and submitted a comprehensive report to the apex court revealing astonishing facts about plundering country’s wealth. He said Omni Group was given a loan of 54 billion rupees in violation of rules. He said over 11,000 acres of Sindh Government’s land was illegally handed over to Bahria Town on the behest of Asif Ali Zardari. The Special Assistant said that the JIT has recommended filing of sixteen references against the Omni Group.