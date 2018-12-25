Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mehran Javed, Waqas Mehboob, Abbas Shaukat, M Naeem, Junaid-ur-Rehman, Owais Rasheed, Sadam-ul-Haq and Raees Khan moved into the main round of the 12th DG Rangers (Sindh) National Squash Championship 2018 after registering victories against their respective opponents in the qualifying round at Sindh Rangers Jahangir Khan Squash Complex North Nazimabad, Karachi on Monday.

In the first match, top seed in qualifiers Mehran Javed beat Sikander Khan 11-7, 11-5, 11-5 in 14 mins while in other matches of the day, Junaid-ur-Rehman beat Yasir Khan, 14-12, 11-6, 12-10 in 21 mins, Owais Raseed beat Ahmed Amin, 5-11, 11-4, 15-13, 13-11 in 29 mins, M Naeem beat Anees ur Rehman, 11-5, 11-4, 11-8 in 18 mins, Abbas Shukat beat Faraz Muhammad 9-7 retired, Saddam ul Haq beat Shafi Yar Khan, 11-6, 11-3, 11-3 in 13 mins, Raees Khan beat Salman Zaib, 11-6, 12-10, 11-5 in 24 mins and Waqas Mehboob beat Moin Rauf, 11-6, 11-6, 11-5 in 18 mins.

In women’s qualifying round, Sonia Salman beat Ushna Masood 11-9, 11-3, 6-11, 11-8 in 17 mins, Hareem Ilyas beat Rubaisha Iftikhar 11-7, 11-6, 11-5 in 14 mins, Hira Aqeel beat Ayman Khan 11-2, 11-5, 11-3 in 12 mins and Mahin Masood got walk over against Maryam Irfan.