ISLAMABAD - The Accountability Court sentenced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif seven years in jail and imposed a fine of 2.5 million US dollars and 1.5 billion rupees in Al-Azizia corruption reference.

The court however acquitted him in Flagship investment reference.

Judge Arshad Malik in Al-Azizia verdict also ordered to seize Nawaz’s property and disqualified him for holding any public office for 10 years. The disqualification period would start after completion of jail term.

The court declared Nawaz Sharif’s sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz absconders.

The verdict was reserved by the court in both the corruption references on Wednesday and announced yesterday. Disqualified PM was presented in court along with top leadership of PMLN.

After the announcement of verbal judgment, Nawaz Sharif was arrested from the court premises and shifted to Adiyala Jail Rawalpindi from where he will be shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore tomorrow.

Defence counsel of Nawaz Sharif, Khawaja Haris requested the court to shift his client to Kot Lakhpat instead of Adyala which was accepted.

In the short judgment, Accountability Court Number 2 Judge Arshad Malik wrote that some solid evidences have been identified in Al-Azizia Reference and Nawaz did not provide money trail in this case in his defence.

In his verdict the court stated that Flagship investment reference against the deposed prime minister however did not make any sense and therefore he is acquitted in this case.

Nawaz Reaction

Talking to journalists in the court premises after the verdict, Nawaz Sharif said he is highly spirited. “Allah Almighty has blessed me with courage then why should I lose hope and confidence,” he remarked.

While expressing his feelings on court’s judgement, he shared some poetry and songs’ lyrics with the media persons.

“Oh my heart, let’s go from here; in search of some new destination!”

“Jayin toh Jayin Kahan, Samjay ga kon Yahan (where shall someone go when there’s no body to understand one’s feelings)”

“I am also a human not a stone, [but] being a man of stone, [I] will bear even this loss with patience”.

Nawaz said he is happy with the media as they did not quote corruption allegations and biased words against him.

To a query about Maryam Nawaz, he replied that he did not allow his daughter to come the court as it would have disturbed her. He added that his second daughter had also arrived from London but he prohibited her too to visit the court.

Nawaz stated that his mother is 85 years old and she was very upset and sorrowful after his earlier detention. “My heart bleeds seeing gloom of my mother,” he added.

He said the cases against Shahbaz Sharif and demise of his wife Kalsoom Nawaz had also left a deep impact on his soul and mind.

To a question about party affairs, the PML-N Quaid stated that senior leadership of PML-N is standing with him. It was very satisfying for him that party leadership was in good hands, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal and Raja Zafar ul Haq stood on his right and left on the occassion.

Zafar ul Haq said that party leadership has decided that PML-N will remain committed with Nawaz and it will emerge stronger from this loss.

NAB to challenge Flagship verdict

On the other hand, NAB has decided to file an appeal against the acquittal of Nawaz Sharif in Flagship reference by Accountability court.

This was decided in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Justice (r) Javed Iqbal at NAB Headquarters. The decision of filing appeal was taken after detailed consultations by all concerned.

The meeting was attended by senior legal experts, relevant DGs and senior officers of NAB.

The NAB chairman directed bureau’s legal team to file an appeal after getting certified authentic copies of the judgment of Honourable Accountability Court of Islamabad within due date.