Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat prison from Adiala jail, Rawalpindi on Tuesday, a day after he was sentenced to seven years in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case.

Nawaz was taken to Adiala prison amid stringent security on Monday, where he spent the night. He was brought to Lahore earlier today in custody of the National Accountability Bureau via a special charter flight from Nur Khan airbase.

A large number of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers gathered outside Adiala Jail to greet their leader, who happens to be celebrating his 69th birthday today.

The party members also cut a cake in front of the prison.

Home Secretary of Punjab Captain (retired) Fazeel Asghar said a B-class room has been readied for Nawaz at Kot Lakhpat Jail, complete with a TV set, bed, blanket, heater, chair and table.

The former premier has been provided with a helper and will also be allowed food from home.

Nawaz and his brother, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, will share the same compound but different rooms at Kot Lakhpat prison, the home secretary added.

Captain (retired) Fazeel Asghar further said that instructions have been issued to ensure strict security measures and anyone who indulges in vandalism will be booked under terrorism charges.

The Accountability Court hearing the corruption references on Monday sentenced Nawaz to seven years in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case but acquitted the former premier in Flagship Investment reference.

After listening to the verdict, Nawaz had appealed the court to shift him to Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore instead of Adiala jail, Rawalpindi.

Despite the National Accountability Bureau’s opposition to Nawaz's plea, the Accountability Court had accepted the former premier’s request.

