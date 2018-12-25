Share:

LAHORE - The authorities on Monday intensified police security around Kot Lakhpat Jail to ward off possible protests after an accountability court handed seven-year to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a corruption reference.

The leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N will be shifted to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail on Tuesday (today) from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

Sources in the Punjab Prison department said the three-time prime minister would be given “better-class” facilities in the high-security jail. “A special cell has been renovated at the jail for the former PM,” an official said, requesting anonymity. He said that additional police force would be deployed around the jail on Tuesday.

As per the jail officials, a prisoner can get bed, mattress, shoes, table, chair, TV, radio, separate toilet, and newspapers in the better class. Similarly, former PM Nawaz Sharif will be shifted to a separate room in the jail where he would also be provided facilities including bed, toilet, clothes, table, TV, radio, and newspapers.