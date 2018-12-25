Share:

LAHORE - Peshawar Zami has welcomed former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq and TCL as their official partner for Pakistan Super League (PSL) commencing in February next year. Zalmi released a video here on Monday which comprised Misbah-ul-Haq and TCL as both of them were together in the yellow storm fashion. Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi said: “We are super excited to have Misbah on board as his experience will be vital for us in making our future strategy for the game. His involvement will not only be limited to stuff on the field but we will be requiring his expertise off the field as well in our endeavors. We look forward to having him on board and I urge Zalmi family to give our T20 legend warm welcome. “I am delighted to have TCL as our official TV partner for another season,” he added.–Staff Reporter