Share:

PESHAWAR - Shayan and international player Iqra Khan clinched the titles of the KP DG Sports Table Tennis Championship which concluded at newly-constructed Bam Khail Sports Complex on Monday.

Muhammad Tariq Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who also witnessed the finals of the Team Championship, Boys Singles, Girls Singles. A total of 80 players took part in the Championship from across the province.

Vice President Pakistan Table Tennis Federation Shehzad Islam, Secretary KP Table Tennis Association Kifayat Ullah Orakzai, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present.

In the boys singles, Sarjeel defeated Afsar Ali by 3-1, the score was 8-1, 11-6, 11-8 and 11-7 while Shayan beat Owais Shah by 3-2 in a thrilling semi-finals, the score was 11-7, 6-11, 8-11, 11-9 and 11-9. It was the best of seven final when Sarjeel defeated Shayan by 4-2, the score was 5-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-5, 11-9 and 11-4.

In the girls singles, Iqra recorded victory against her sister Nimra by 3-2, the score was 11-5, 6-11, 7-11, 11-8 and 11-9. Iqra beat Sana in the first semi-final by 3-0 while Nimra recorded victory against Saira at 3-1. In the Team Championship Peshawar team comprising Iqra and Nimra beat Sana and Gul Naz of Mardan by 3-0, the score was 11-6, 11-7 and 11-7.

In the boys’ team championship, Peshawar A beat Peshawar B by 3-1. For Peshawar Jabir Khan, Umam Khawjah, Shayan and Farooq beat Afsar, Sarjeel and Owais. A total of 80 male and female players from Peshawar, Swabi, Turbela, Karak, Swat, Mansehra, Mardan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Chitral took part in the championship organized by District Sports Officer Swabi Muhammad Tariq Khan.

Speaking on this occasion, Muhammad Tariq Khan said that it is for the first time that Bam Khail Sports Complex Swabi hosted the Championship soon after its construction. He also thanked DG Sports for giving Rs. 0.1 million to the organizing committee besides Rs. 40,000 was given by the Nazim Mardan. At the end, the chief guest Muhammad Tariq Khan, District Sports Officer, Swabi gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up.