MULTAN : A 22-member delegation of farmers, all master trainers from Khairpur, Sindh, visited Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan here Monday as part of their activities under World Bank funded three-year WWF's. Eco Region Community Livelihood Project (ECLP) to improve livelihood of fish and cotton farmers. Led by WWF Sindh (Khairpur) field consultant, Shahnawaz Maitlo, the delegates visited different parts of the cotton research facility and got a detailed briefing from CCRI Multan director Dr Zahid Mahmood. Dr Zahid informed master trainers about modern cotton production technology, new varieties sown on experimental fields and their characteristics, the CCRI spokesman said in a statement. He informed the delegates that CCRI Multan scientists were developing cotton varieties that could survive extreme hot temperatures and low water availability. He said that CCRI Multan would soon devise a plan for training of farmers in Sindh in cooperation with ECLP.

The WWF field consultant Shahnawaz hailed CCRI Multan's contribution to cotton research and highlighted the need for scientists to enhance per acre cotton yield and increase staple length. He said it was high time that access of farmers to modern technology is made easy for higher production.