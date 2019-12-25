Share:

ISLAMABAD - The City School won the 1st Inter-school Tennis Tournament after defeating Siddique Public School 3-0 in the final played here at Shalimar Club Rawalpindi. In the first singles match, Raja Muhammad Farzam of City School beat Saad Rizwan in straight sets winning 6-2, 6-2. In the second singles, Raja Muhammad Yahya beat Talha Rizwan 6-4, 7-5 while in the doubles, Farzam/Yahya beat Saad/Talha 7-5, 7-5. The tournament was held in Rawalpindi for the first time in the history, which was played at Shalimar Club. Former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who is also Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary, graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes among the participants. Speaking on the occasion, Rashid Malik said: “I am very glad that the historic school tournament has been conducted in Rawalpindi and all the credit goes to PLTA Senior Vice President Rizwan Mashadi and former Davis Cupper Inam-ul-Haq. I will fully support the school kids and provide them with all the necessary equipments, they require.” Tournament Director Inam-ul-Haq thanked the PLTA for allocating the tournament to Rawalpindi and also appreciated chief guest Rashid Malik for coming all the way from Lahore for the prize distribution. He also thanked PLTA Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Rao, President Dr Raheel Siddiqui and SVP Rizwan Mashadi for making the tournament a success. He also congratulated City School especially Principal John Proctor for winning the maiden championship.