RAWALPINDI - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Tuesday permitted the PPP to continue making arrangements for holding a public rally at Liaquat Bagh on December 27 to observe the 12th death anniversary of former premier Benazir Bhutto.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Gheba conducted the hearing in the petition filed by PPP Rawalpindi City President Babar Sultan Jadoon.

The court granted PPP the conditional permission for the public gathering at Liaquat Bagh.

During the hearing, Ahtesham Khan and Malik Zaheer Arshad Awan Advocate appeared before the court on behalf of PPP President arguing that the Jiyalas have been observing the death anniversary of their leader Benazir Bhutto for the last 11 years at her assassination place in Liaquat Bagh.

They apprised the court that PPP had finalized all arrangements for holding the public rally and party’s tempo might be ruined if the district government did not grant permission.

On this, LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Gheba granted the conditional permission to PPP for continuing their arrangements for holding public rally.

The court also summoned Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Saifullah Khan Dogar tomorrow for not permitting the PPP for holding public rally in city.