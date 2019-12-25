Share:

Lahore - The Lahore High Court on Tuesday granted bail to PML-N Vice-President Rana Sanaullah in a case filed by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) against him.

LHC single bench comprising Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad granted former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah the post-arrest bail subject to furnishing of two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

Last Monday, the high court had reserved its verdict on bail petition in the 15kg heroin recovery case after the petitioner’s lawyers and prosecutors representing the ANF advanced and concluded their arguments.

Advancing arguments, Sana’s counsel had submitted that record of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) established PML-N leader’s innocence. The counsel rejected allegations levelled by the prosecution in the first information report (FIR) filed against his client.

He had also questioned delay in filing of the FIR and submitted that the trial court orders against the petitioner be set aside and his bail petition be allowed.

The special court for Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) had twice rejected the bail petition filed by Rana Sana while the co-accused in the case had been granted bail.

On September 20, the court had dismissed his bail petition while released five co-suspects. On November 9, the court again dismissed his bail petition.

Against the trial court’s decisions, on October 2, Sana filed a bail petition in the Lahore High Court. However, the plea was withdrawn to file the same at a later stage. He again moved the LHC for post-arrest bail that was accepted yesterday.

On July 1, ANF arrested Rana Sana, and five others including his driver and security guards while they were travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore near the Ravi Toll Plaza on motorway. The ANF also claimed to have seized 15kg heroin from his vehicle.

The FIR was lodged Under Section 9(C) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997. The offence carries death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail term that may extend to 14 years, along with a fine up to Rs1m.

The opposition had strongly criticised arrest of Sanaullah.

Commenting on the verdict, the government representatives said that ANF would present evidence against the PML-N leader after beginning of the trial of the case.