ISLAMABAD - Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan Thursday directed the federal government to implement its reports and recommendations for amending various laws.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad, who is also chairman of the LJCP, presided over the meeting held at the Committee Room of Supreme Court here.

On the occasion, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan was asked to take up the matter with the government to expedite the process of implementation of LJCP reports.

Dr Muhammad Raheem Awan, Secretary LJCP, informed that for the last three years the LJCP has actively contributed in recommending various legislative, administrative and policy reforms while assisting in various public interest cases/SMC/HR cases, with active consultation of relevant stakeholders, in result of which almost 14 legislative reform recommendations, 105 administrative reform recommendations and 22 policies were shared with the relevant government departments by the LJCP.

Dr Raheem apprised that the LJCP also provides secretarial support to the Access to Justice Development Fund which has seven Windows for funding including infrastructure support for district judiciary in all provinces and Islamabad Capital Territory, funding for under-developed areas, Judicial Academies, funding for projects relating to legal awareness, legal education, judicial research, and in 124 District Legal Empowerment Committees.

He told that the LJCP released funding to all High Courts for improvement in court facilities and to District Legal Empowerment Committees for free legal aid in 124 districts. Funding has also been provided to the Federal Judicial Academy for training activities.

He said that the LJCP also provided help to High Courts and Judicial Academies in finalization of project proposals for efficient utilization of funds. Alongside, LJCP through amendment in the ordinance included provincial judicial academies and Islamabad High Court in AJDF allocation of funding.