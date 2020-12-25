Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Establishment Division has summoned the meeting of Central Selection Board (CSB) to review the promotion cases of Grade-19 to Grade-20 and Grade-20 to Grade-21 of different services groups in the first week of January.

A notification issued by Establishment Division said: “A meeting of the Central Selection Board (CSB) to consider promotion cases of officers from BS-19 to BS-20 and from BS-20 to BS-21 of all services/groups and ex-cadre posts will be held on 4th to 6th January, 2021 in the Committee Room of the Establishment Division, Cabinet Secretariat Islamabad under the Chairmanship of Cap (Retd) Zahid Saeed Chairman FPSC/Chairman CSB.”

According to the well placed sources, the CSB would review the promotion cases of over 400 officers of different grades of different groups. They said the last promotion board meeting was held in January last and the minutes of that meeting were approved in March. They said Establishment Division summoned the meeting of CSB in September last but it could not be held due to busy schedule of Chief Secretaries and Inspector Generals during Moharram duties. They said that CSB was also scheduled in last month but it was not held due to retirement of outgoing CSB Chairman.

Chairman SECP will chair the meeting and Secretary Establishment Division, Chief Secretaries and IGPs of all four provinces will also attend the meeting.