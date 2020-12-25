Share:

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi chaired a high-level session regarding economic diplomacy in Islamabad today along with SAPM on National Security Moeed Yusuf.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said on Friday that economic diplomacy occupies an central position in the diplomatic priorities of the federal government. He announced that the government will establish Economic Diplomacy Division soon.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yusuf also held discussions regarding performance of strategic communication division and ways to promote economic diplomacy. Qureshi directed relevant authorities to make Strategic Communication Division more effective.

During the meeting, various aspects related to the promotion of economic diplomacy came under consideration such as the need to harmonise diplomacy as per the modern requirements by utilising the latest technology in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.