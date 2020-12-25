Share:

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said the nation is celebrating Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birth anniversary with great reverence and commitment upholding his message of hope, courage and confidence.

The COAS’s message was shared on Twitter by Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in which General Bajwa said faith, unity and discipline shall always remain guiding principles of our great nation. No power on earth can undo Pakistan, the DG ISPR added.

No power on earth can undo #Pakistan. "Nation celebrates #Quaid's anniversary with great reverence and commitment upholding his message of hope, courage & confidence. Faith, Unity and Discipline shall always remain guiding principles of our great nation", COAS

The nation is celebrating Quaid-e-Azam’s 144th birth anniversary today with traditional zeal and renewed commitment to work hard for progress and prosperity of the country.

Public holiday has been declared at all the government institutions and the national flag is hoisting atop all public and private buildings.

The day dawned with Qur’an Khawani at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi. An elegant change of guards ceremony was held at the Mazar-e-Quaid where Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) cadets assumed the guards’ duties.

Commandant PMA Major-General Omer Ahmed Bokhari was the chief guest and inspected the contingent comprising male and female cadets. He offered Fatiha, laid a wreath of flowers and recorded his impressions in the visitor’s book.