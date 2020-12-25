Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while expressing reservations on re-sults of 2017 census, said that people of Sindh were feeling isolated after cabinet’s decision about release of the results.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while talking to media persons along with Federal Minister for Information and Technol-ogy Syed Amin-ul-Haq on Thursday, asked government that what reason do MQM-P had now to remain part of the in-cumbent government as first point of agreement with PTI, while joining the coalition, was regarding results of the 2017 census.

He claimed that only 25 percent of actual population of Karachi was shown in the census and warned that people of Sindh might want to get separated if they were being suppressed in this manner.

MQM-P leader further said that last census was delayed eight years and incumbent government had promised to hold new census ahead of time but unfortunately, PTI forgets that it also has Karachi’s mandate.

Earlier, Federal Cabinet decided to release final re-sults of sixth Housing and Population Census.

It is to be mentioned here that sixth population census began in March 2017 after a delay of almost 19 years and concluded in May 2017. This census of 2017 also included the counting of transgenders and Afghan refugees.

As per provisional results of much-delayed sixth popula-tion census, Pakistan amassed a population of 210.90 million, thus registering an increase of over 70 million since 1998.