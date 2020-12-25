Share:

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has categorically denied and refuted claims that the government of former prime minister and party supremo, Nawaz Sharif, sent an official delegation to Israel.

The PML-N spokesperson warned that national interests were being harmed by those who are bent upon spreading 'such baseless information to do fake propaganda'.

She further criticised the Imran Khan-led government for "compromising principled stance in order to make a deal on Kashmir and blaming Nawaz Sharif".

Addressing the media, Marriyum said that no such visit or contact with Israel took place during the PML-N era.

"Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N are supporters and guardians of the principled position of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah," she added. "Agents of India have created a new controversy to hide their black deeds."

Marriyum said: 'In response to such allegations, it can only be said that 'the curse of God be on liars. She added: 'If we started talking about it, those who spread lies will not be able to show their face to anyone.'