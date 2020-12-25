Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pak-China Joint Air Exercise “Shaheen-IX” concluded at an operational air base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Thursday with a resolve to jointly cope with the shared security challenges.

According to the media wing of the PAF, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong also attended the ceremony as guest of honour. The ceremony commenced with playing of national anthems of both the countries, according to the PAF officials.

Expressing his views at the occasion, Nong Rong said, “International and regional strategic situation is undergoing profound changes with growing complexity in the security environment. This calls for the collaboration of our two countries and two armed forces in maintaining peace and stability and to cope with various challenges".

He also added that both the Air Forces have achieved many breakthroughs and new heights in diversified battlefield environment during this exercise.

Addressing the exercise participants, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said that the existing global security scenario coupled with the evolving dynamics of air warfare, called for enhanced partnership between Pakistan and China as indeed between our Armed Forces.

He further said that it was heartening that with every passing year, the Pakistan-China friendship became stronger and stronger. He also said that CPEC was a game-changer and manifestation of our common objectives and destiny. The Air Chief also expressed his gratitude to General Ding Laihang, Commander PLAAF, for sending a large contingent to participate in the exercise despite Covid-19 pandemic.