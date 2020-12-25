Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah Thursday observed that people of Pakistan do not have access to inexpensive and speedy justice and the governance system in the country has become corrupt.

The IHC Chief Justice made the observation while hearing cases against the rising number of crimes in Islamabad, obstacles in the delivery of justice, issues pertaining to naval farms, and housing societies. During the hearing, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar appeared before the court in this matter.

The IHC Chief Justice pointed out that the courts of the federal capital are in desolate state and that this had left the people without access to inexpensive and swift justice.

He remarked that the judges in those courts do not even have the staff for dictation. There is a lot of work pressure on those courts but there is an acute dearth of staff.

While mentioning the flaws in the justice system of the country and the deplorable condition of the district and special courts of the federal capital, Justice Athar said to Akbar that you are the adviser on accountability, so I suggest you go to the accountability courts yourself and examine the conditions there.

He directed SAPM Shahzad Akbar to visit the accountability courts and brief the prime minister about the situation there. In response to CJ’s remarks, the SAPM said that he has been appearing in the same courts for quite some time.

He added that the situation in the courts did not worsen overnight, as it took 40 years of neglect to reach the current stage.

He maintained that advisers do not have executive authority, they can only provide suggestions. Shahzad Akbar ensured the court that they would do whatever they can to improve the conditions of special courts.