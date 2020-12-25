Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is using his position to make state institutions controversial.

Talking to media here on Thursday, he said that the prime minister doesn’t even know the sanctity of the prime minister’s office. He said the ‘selected’ PM while addressing the passing out parade at the police headquarters in Islamabad yesterday (Wednesday) tried to politicise security institutions of the country. He was of the view that no interior minister or the prime minister on such occasions, made a political statement. He said the prime minister was continuously making the state institutions controversial. He said the police are supposed to be an impartial institution and duty-bound to ensure safety of life and property of the citizens but the PM resorted to character assassination of the opposition as he addressed them. He said better the PM made such statements at ‘Mochi Gate’ or Minar-e-Pakistan.

Ahsan Iqbal came down hard on the prime minister for his repeated ‘attempts’ to crush the opposition. “The yesterday’s speech of the prime minister suggests that the PM wants to make the institutions controversial.

Imran Ahmed Niazi is politicising the institutions,” he said. He said it is unbecoming of a prime minister to make political speeches before the security forces. He said the PM has no vision to guide the nation but political statements against his opponents.

He said the political leadership of the country was invited on the invitation of the COAS to discuss the issue of Gilgit-Baltistan’s status and there was a consensus during the meeting also attended by the COAS and the ISI chief that no one would make the meeting outcome public but the PM on that occasion too breached the promise.