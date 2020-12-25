Share:

BAHAWALPUR - PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz have both submitted their resignations to the party, said PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah on Thursday.

Rana Sanaullah, addressing a Press conference, said that Shehbaz had written his resignation when he last appeared in court.

“We have Shehbaz and Hamza’s resignation,” Rana Sana said, adding, that both the leaders were standing by the party’s policy. Both the former Chief Minister of Punjab and his son, Hamza, are imprisoned in the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

The development came after the National Assembly secretariat summoned two PML-N MNAs Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Muhammad Sajid to confirm their resignations. According to a statement issued by the National Assembly secretariat, both members of the lower house had sent their resignations to the speaker on December 14.

Earlier, it was reported that some PML-N leaders had submitted their resignations directly to the Speaker of the National Assembly, but the PML-N had refuted the reports.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had said that both the leaders had submitted their resignations to the party’s provincial President.

A few hours earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional’s Muhammad Ali Durrani, after he met Shahbaz at Kot Lakhpat, said that once a series of resignations begins, it will be detrimental for democracy and the country in general. The PML-F leader was referring to parliamentarians of major Opposition parties gearing up to hand in their resignations in an act of protest against the current government.

He said that Shehbaz had been advised to get on the “track to dialogue”, adding ,that the country must now move towards “back to politics” and “back to the Parliament”. Durrani said that Shehbaz told him he is willing to “go to any extent for the sake of unity in the country”.

The PML-F member said that “fruitful” discussions took place with the PML-N President, noting that Shehbaz, who is the Leader of the Opposition, “wishes to see it stand united and also seeks to unite the country”.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President and Member National Assembly Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that PDM rally led by Maryam Nawaz will be held in Bahawalpur on Jan 3.

Citizens of Bahawalpur should stand on the route of the rally and support us against this oppression and abuse of govt, he said. Nawaz Sharif’s government used to sell sugar at Rs 53 in 2013 while now sugar has reached Rs 115 and later Imran reduced it by Rs 10 and shouted at the media that we have reduced the rate of sugar by Rs 10, he stated. Robbery of three and a half billion rupees has been carried out only in the case of sugar, he said. The prices of medicines are beyond the reach of the common man, he added. Nawaz Sharif is responsible for making Pakistan a nuclear power, he added.

We salute the martyrs who fought against terrorism, he added. These actions of the government are not acceptable in any case, he said. Announcing the date of PDM rally, he said that PDM rally would be held on January 3 in Bahawalpur in which other leaders besides Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman would also address the rally.