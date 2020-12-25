Share:

LAHORE-Top seeds reached the quarterfinals of the 6th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament 2020 after registering east victories in their respective matches played at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on Thursday.

On the fourth day of the event, the matches were decided in the men’s singles and doubles, ladies’ singles, boys U-18, boys U-14, girls U-14, boys/girls U-12 and boys/girls U-10 age categories. Top seed Aqeel Khan had an easy sailing in the quarterfinal after brushing aside young Abdal Haider 6-1, 6-2 while veteran Shahzad Khan took little time to outclass Ahmed Kamil 6-2, 6-0.

In other matches of the men’s singles, Muhammad Abid routed Asad Ullah 6-2, 6-2, Mudassir Murtaza thrashed Waqas Malik 6-2, 6-0, Muzammil Murtaza toppled Yousaf Khalil 6-2, 6-4, Ahmed Ch thumped Mahatir Mohammad 6-1, 6-0, seasoned campaigner Heera Ashiq defeated Hasheesh Kumar 6-4, 6-2 while Shoaib Khan had to struggle hard to beat Ahmed Babar 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

In the men’s doubles, M Abid/Waqas Malak beat Ahmed Asjad/Subhan Bin Salik 6-3, 6-2, Yousaf Khalil/Heera Ashiq beat Ahmed Kamil/Ibrahim Omer 6-3, 6-4, Usman Ejaz/Shahzad Khan beat Abdal Haider/Ahmed Ch 6-0, 1-6, 12-10 and Muzammil Murtaza/Mudassir Murtaza beat Asad Ullah/Abbas Khan 6-3, 6-1.

In the ladies singles, ladies tennis champion Ushna Suhail overwhelmed Natalia Zaman 6-0, 6-1, promising Noor Malik (ZTBL) thrashed young Arooj Fatima 6-0, 6-0, promising Esha Jawad outscored Oreen Jasia 6-1, 6-0, talented Hania Navaid outlasted Azeena Aleem 6-2, 6-0 while Sheeza Sajid faced tough resistance from Saher Aleem before winning the encounter 6-7(10), 6-0, 6-3.

In boys U-18 singles, Mahatir Mohammad beat Zalan Khan 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(1), Hasheesh Kumar beat Sami Zeb 6-3, 7-6(2), Aqib Hayat beat Nalain Abbas 6-3, 6-2, Shoaib Khan beat Hamid Israr 6-3, 6-1. In boys U-14 singles, Shahsawar beat Abdul Basit 4-0, 4-1, Haider Ali Rizwan (LGS Paragon) crushed Sameer Zaman 4-0, 4-0. In girls U-14, Aliza Fahd got w/o against Hareem Fatima, Fatimal Ali Raja beat Zara Khan 5-3, 4-1 and Soha Ali beat Arooj Fatima 4-0, 4-1.

In boys/girls U-12 singles, Ahtesham Humayun beat Hamza Hussain 4-1, 4-1, Amir Mazari beat Taimoor Khan 4-0, 4-1, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Rayan Khan 4-0, 4-0, Zohaib beat Ismail Aftab 4-0, 4-0, Hamza Roman beat Samer Zaman 4-1, 4-1, Haniya Minhas beat Amna Ali Qayum 4-0, 4-0, Ali Zain beat Ammar Masood 4-2, 4-1, M Haziq Aasim beat Zunaisha Noor 4-0, 4-2, M Hamza Aasim beat Asad Zaman 4-2, 5-3. In the boys/girls U-10 singles, Hajra got w/o against M Hussain Usman, Ishan Kabir beat Fajar Fayyaz 4-1, 4-0 and Zohaib Amjad beat Eesa Fahad 4-2, 4-1.