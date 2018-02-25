Lahore - Balochistan chief minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo witnessed the match between Pishin and Quetta City in the divisional round of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Balochistan Football Cup 2018 at the Taj Lala District Football Ground, Pishin.

According to information made available here Saturday, the Balochistan CM met and greeted players of both teams and the organizing committee members and appreciated PPL’s efforts of organizing a big tournament across Balochistan. “The event has provided youth a professional platform to exhibit and enhance their skills in the sport of football. It has also engaged the youth of the province in a healthy activity and created a jovial environment for all,” he said. Bizenjo further advised the commissioner to process PC-1 for construction and renovation of the stadium. He also announced Rs 200,000 for the organizing committee and Rs 400,000 for the players.

On the seventh day of the tournament, four matches were played in three divisions of Balochistan. Quetta division saw matches between Pishin and Quetta City and DFA Quetta and Chagai. DFA Quetta and Quetta City emerged as winners with 4-2 and 1-0 respectively. Lehri, with a continued good performance, defeated Jhal Magsi 2-1 in the Naseerabad division. Zeeshan of Lehri was awarded the man of the match for scoring two goals.

In the Kalat division, Kalat beat Mastung with 2-1. M Naeem was the man of the match. No matches were played in the Zhob division due to heavy rain. The qualifying round will be played until February 26 followed by the Final round starting March 1. As many as 38 teams comprising nearly 700 players will play 80 matches in the tournament.