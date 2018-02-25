SADIQABAD-The Supreme Court has disqualified a person who had threatened to destabilise democracy in Pakistan.

This was stated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing City President Munaza Irfan during a media talk here the other day.

She said that the country could not make progress until it get rid of the corrupt rulers. She added that the women wing of the PTI would continue playing its due role in strengthening the party network.

On the other hand, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood said that the ruling party should accept the Supreme Court’s verdict.

During a telephonic call to local PPP leader Rana Tariq Mehmood Khan, he pointed out that the PPP had open-heartedly accepted the Supreme Court’s verdict concerning disqualification of then premier Yousuf Raza Gilani. “No one is above the law,” he maintained. He reiterated the claim that the PPP would sweep the next general election.