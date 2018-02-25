Over 50 special persons get jobs in Rawalpindi division

RAWALPINDI: The Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department provided jobs to 54 disabled persons in various government departments in the division, a meeting chaired by Director Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Aslam Maitla was told on Saturday.

Maitla said on the occasion that Punjab government was striving to provide job opportunities to the disabled persons to enable them to become active part of the society and earn their livelihood in a respectable way. He appreciated contribution and support of the district administration and related departments with regard to provision of jobs to the special persons.-APP

Sports dept chalks out events to commemorate Youm-e-Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: District Sports Department chalked out sports events in different categories including badminton, table tennis, archery, football, basket ball, cricket, squash and hockey to commemorate Youm-e-Pakistan, March 23, in a befitting manner.

This was announced in a meeting in the office of District Sports Office, Rawalpindi held on Saturday, chaired by District Sports Officer Abdul Waheed Babar. Giving details of the different sports events, Babar said that indoor competitions would be held in Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex while the outdoor sports events would be held in Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium, Govt Viqar-un-Nisa Girls College and Divisional Public School.

He said that under directives of DC Rawalpindi, different sports competitions were being arranged for celebrating Youm-e-Pakistan enthusiastically in the district.-INP

Unhygienic meat imported from India seized

Rawalpindi: The district food authorities seized a container loaded with unhygienic meat imported from India and arrested a man.

The container contained 4,000 kilograms of unhealthy meat. The authorities arrested the driver and started investigation. The Accused smuggled the meat from India, changed expiry date and allegedly made it useable with chemicals to be supplied to major hotels in the twin cities. The food authorities stressed the FIA to take notice of the illegal import of meat from India so that the gang behind selling unhygienic meat could be exposed.-Online

Railways to restore Attock Express

Rawalpindi: Pakistan Railways decided to restore Attock Express to run from Rawalpindi to Attock through Golra Sharif, Sang Jani and Taxila.

The service was closed due to losses during the past regime. The service was useful and profitable as it always remained packed to its full capacity with passengers.

This train had 4 compartments having the capacity for 500 passengers.

Directives have been issued to keep engine and coaches ready for the service. Approval for recruitment of staff for the service has also been granted.--Online