Karachi - Sindh Minister for Information, Labour, Human Resources, Transport and Mass Transit Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that every individual should play his role to save the environment.

“It is our responsibility to work for a clean and pollution free environment. The government will take concrete steps to provide the same to our coming generations who will spend their lives in clean atmosphere and better environment,” he said. This he said while addressing the “Climate Change Summit 2018” at a hotel by Future Born of Pakistan.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said, “We are using other energy resources like renewable resources, solar and wind, for the purpose to implement the plan up to December 2019. In this regard, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was given a strategy, he added.

He congratulated the organisations, which organized such an important summit on the topic and appreciated the efforts made by the Karachi Grammar School students. The government is extending all possible help to those organizations and individuals and will continue to assist all in this regard, he said.

The minister said, “We are working on launch of environment friendly busses and transport system throughout Sindh, including Karachi. A proper mechanism for inspection of the transport and industrial zones will secure our future and clean environment. We had shortage of water that will go to the sea and other sources without treatment but we are working to ensure installation of treatment plants in Sindh.”

Climate change introduction documentary, panel discussion and distribution of various awards to personalities and organizations were also made during the summit – 2018.