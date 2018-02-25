LAHORE - With a view to promote rice exports and acknowledge the contribution of world buyers of Pakistani rice, the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) held ‘International Buyers Recognition Trophy 2018’ ceremony at ‘Gulf Food’, the biggest international annual food exhibition, in Dubai.

United Arab Emirates Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan presented the awards in presence of Federal Commerce Minister Pervaiz Malik, Ambassador of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi Moazzam Khan, agriculture secretary Muhammad Mahmood and REAP chairman Samee Ullah Naeem.

The world’s top 30 biggest buying companies of Pakistani rice were presented the ‘International Buyers Recognition Trophy 2018’, which included Herba Rice (the world’s biggest rice grain miller), Soufflet Alimantaris (France), Noushad Trading (Kenyan biggest buyer), Louis Dreyfus (3.5 million tons rice buyer across world), Tilda (world’s best basmati brand); Phoenix Commodity; Tawakkali (Iran's second biggest buyer) and Thai Hua Rice Company (Thailand) etc.

The first-ever prestigious trophy awards of the Pakistani exporters was also participated by more than 100 international buyers, ambassadors, representatives of different departments of Gulf States, representatives of different government departments including TDAP, federal ministry of food security officials, provincial agriculture department and members of the REAP.

Speaking on the occasion, federal commerce minister Pervaiz Malik appreciated the role of REAP to promote the Pakistani products in world market, congratulating its office-bearers for establishing its market credibility on scientific methods of research and marketing. Thousands of visitors at Pakistan pavilion were the proof that they trust Pakistani products, he added.

He said that trophy award had set the tone for the future. This award has helped provide an investment spread in the international market. This will facilitate in bringing the investment back to Pakistan. “I extend full support from Pakistan government to REAP in serving the national interests of Pakistan,” he added.

REAP chairman Samee Ullah Naeem thanked the distinguished guests and shared his views on the occasion.

He said that the REAP would keep contributing to the development of rice industry with scientifically designed marketing solutions. The start of 2018 spells out the next phase of our rice export journey, he added.

Samee Ullah Naeem said that such awards would promote soft image of the country besides winning the loyalty and trust of the international buyers. He said that Pakistani exports rice to several major countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman as well as to European and African markets. “We are confident that our focus on new markets with more value addition will give us better returns compared to our traditional exports,” he added.