ISLAMABAD - Second Suresh Darrshan of Malaysia lifted the Syed Tajammul Abbas ITF Pakistan World Junior Ranking Tennis Championship 2018 boys singles title by beating qualifier Cheng Wei-Chen (TPE) in a thrilling three straight set final on Saturday.

Cheng won the first set 6-3 by breaking 7th game of Suresh by playing very consisting game from the base line. In the second set, Suresh changed the pace of the game and built up the lead by breaking 1st game of Chang. Suresh won the second set 7-5 by breaking 12th game of Cheng. In the final set, Suresh was in full command and did not allow his opponent to settle down, hit powerful forehand drives and excellent volley at the crucial stage and won the final set by breaking 1st, 3rd and 6th games at the score of 6-1.

The boys’ final was shifted to indoor court located at Nasir Jaffer Farm House due to heavy rain. The final lasted 2 hrs 30 minutes. As many as 20 players from 10 countries including USA, Great Britain, Canada, Hungary, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, India, Thailand, Turkey participated in the championship.

PHF president Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and PTF patron Senator Dilawar Abbas graced the occasion as chief guests and distributed prizes among the winner and runners-up.