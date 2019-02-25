Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali has announced that apart from providing compensation his government would bear educational expenses of the children of the three labourers of Bajaur Agency killed in Larkana on February 13.

This he said while talking a delegation of notable of Bajaur Agency who called on him in the leadership of Senator Shahi Syed here at CM House on Sunday. The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, Adviser to CM Murtaza Wahab, special assistants to CM Waqar Mehdi and Rashid Rabbani. The Bajaur delegation members include Salahuddin of ANP, Aurangzeb - PPP, Said Badshah JUI(F), Abdul Majeed of Jamaat-e-Islami, Anwarul Haq- PML-N, Aamir Khan- PPP and Gul Afzal of ANP.

The chief minister said that the killing of three labourers in Larkana was actually a conspiracy to flare up linguistic and ethnic riots in Sindh. “I am thankful to my Pakhtun brothers, particularly Shahi Syed who intervened into the matter well in time and thwarted the conspiracy,” he said and added Larkana was a city of martyrs and he considered these three labourers as martyrs.

Shah said that PPP leadership, Asif Ali Zaradri and Chairman Bilawal Bhuttoo were also worried on the incident and directed him to get the culprits arrested immediately.

He said that the DIG of Larkana was from Punjab, SSP from KPK and DC from Siraiki belt. “This is how we believe in brotherhood, national unity and merit,” he said. The chief minister said that he had called DIG Larkana Javed Akbar (now transferred) and SSP Masood Bangash to brief the visiting delegation.

The police officers told the visiting delegation that they have arrested 28 suspects and have identified the group involved into the murder. They added the actual culprits have gone underground but they links established out of Pakistan have been traced and they would be arrested shortly.

Senator Shahi Syed said that Sindh was the second home of Pakhtoons and Sindhis were like brothers. “The people of Sindh have always given respect, support and have helped us in the time of need,” he said and added that was why he and his other tribesmen took the incident as terrorism.

Murad Shah said that he would give compensation to the families of the labourers killed in Larkana. “The compensation cannot be termed as price of the life – life is precious but this would be an attempt to help the aggrieved family when their bread earner are no more,” he said and the provincial government would be bearing educational expenditures of the children of the killed brothers.

The visiting delegation thanked the chief minister for taking prompt action and sending bodies to Bajaur. They also thanked for sending provincial minister Syed Nasir Shah to Bajaur for condolence.