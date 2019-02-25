Share:

ISLAAMBAD - Terming Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf government an advanced version of PPP and PML-N governments, Amir Jamaat-i-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the rulers seemed directionless as so far the government even could define its path.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the JI Amir expressed his sheer disappointment of the PTI government which had allegedly failed to deliver on any of its manifesto points what to speak of creating the 10 million jobs and five million low-cost houses as both these plans are still in the air.

Announcing to contest future elections from the platform of Jamaat-i-Islami, he formally sealed the fate of Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) revived months before the last general elections.

He further announced to launch a mass contact campaign from March 1 and hold public rallies in all the big cities and towns of the country from Karachi to Chitral just to sensitize the party’s workers and voters.

JI Amir Senator Sirajul Haq said that since the creation of motherland people had always voted for change and this time too they wanted to bring new faces in the hope to see their fates changed but PTI government had disappointed them as the party which came with big slogans and claims had miserably failed to deliver and seemed directionless even after six months in power.

The JI Amir said that only a competent and able team could steer the country out of the prevailing economic mess and the ruling elite have neither the team nor will to bring about the radical changes needed to put the economy back on track.

He mockingly said that the party which had pledged 10 million jobs had made things difficult for the people and even some of their steps resulted in existing job slash as the sharp devaluation of rupee against US dollar had slowed down the economy and increased inflation making it difficult for people to meet both ends.

He said that the unemployment had also increased due to the inept economic policies of the government and educated people were forced to set on fire their degrees as the government could not offer them with jobs.

He said that in the given situation, where India was coming up with war threats, the government should have called the joint sitting of the Parliament to come up with some consensus policy to deal with the threats coming from across the border the political elite of the country was seen busy settling their personal scores and the boycott and protest in the last two sittings of the National Assembly were witness to it.

Commenting on General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, the JI Amir said that his role in national politics has come to a complete shut.

Referring to his statement about Israel, Sirajul Haq said that he (Musharraf) should avoid giving controversial statements sitting in self-exile.

He further said that there is a lobby in Pakistan which wanted good relations with Israel but made it loud and clear that their dreams would remain a dream.