Share:

Changa Manga - The annual elections of District Press Club Kasur for year 2019-20 were held here the other day.

Bani Panel was declared successful. Sardar Sharif Sohal was elected as President while Rana Zahid Imran, Syed Khurram Shah and Arshad Sindhu were elected as other office-bearers.

Zubair Gill was elected as deputy secretary and Arshad Sindhu was elected D-UOJ and Asghar Ali Bhatti (Changa Manga), Sardar Talib Hussain Bhutta were elected vice president, vice chairman District Union of Journalists respectively without contest. Members of Press Club Changa Manga Rana Mansoor Ahmad, Zulfiqar Dogar, Waris Hoti, Mian Shafique Ahmad, Riaz Qureshi and others congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of DPC Kasur.