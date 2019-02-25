Share:

Islamabad/SIALKOT - A day after the Indian authorities deployed large-scale additional paramilitary forces in the occupied Kashmir, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army was ready to safeguard country’s boundaries.

Addressing the soldiers during his visit to Sialkot Working Boundary on Sunday, Army Chief General Bajwa said no act was more sacred than defending the motherland. He reiterated that Pakistan Army was fully prepared and ready to give its best towards fulfillment of its sacred responsibility.

The COAS interacted with soldiers performing duties along the Sialkot Working Boundary.

He appreciated the high morale and state of preparedness of the valiant soldiers of Pakistan Army, who are selflessly contributing towards safe and peaceful Pakistan.

The COAS said that defence of the country was in very strong hands and it was hard to beat. General Bajwa said that Pakistan would pay the enemy in the same coin against any aggression.

The COAS said that the Pakistan Army had full capability to defend every inch of the motherland, besides giving a befitting response to the enemy. He said Pakistan Army will retaliate instantly and effectively if attacked.

He vowed that any Indian aggression would be responded aggressively, the ISPR DG said in a tweet on his social media account.

The COAS said, “Pakistan is a peace-loving country but we will not be intimidated or coerced. Any aggression or misadventure shall be paid back in the same coin.”

General Bajwa, “I take pride in leading an army which is ever ready to perform this duty.”

The statement comes amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India in the aftermath of a suicide attack that killed over 40 Indian paramilitary personnel in occupied Kashmir last week.

War hysteria in India in the aftermath of the attack on Indian security forces in occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama area has led to fears that India might undertake military action to deflect public attention from internal problems.

Meanwhile, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force visited Forward Operating Air Bases of Pakistan Air Force, on Sunday.

While interacting with the combat crew, the Air Chief said “We are peace loving nation but if the war is imposed on us, we would defend the aerial frontiers of our motherland at any cost. PAF alongside other defence forces are ever ready to take on all kinds of challenges with operational preparedness and immaculate synergy.”

He further added “Pakistan Air Force would thwart any misadventure by the enemy and is ready to respond with full force as per the aspirations of the nation”.

The Air Chief showed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of bases and also lauded the high morale of the combat crew, said a statement issued in Islamabad.

On Saturday, the Foreign Office had announced setting up a ‘Crisis Management Cell’ in the wake of deteriorating situation between the two countries, a day after India moved thousands of paramilitary troops to further bolster its security presence in the occupied valley.

New Delhi authorised and airlifted at least 100 paramilitary companies to the occupied zone following the detention of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chief Yasin Malik and the arrests of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) workers in the latest crackdown against the resistance leadership on Friday.

Woman killed by India laid to rest

A mentally challenged woman, Gulshan Bibi (24), who was shot dead by Indian Border Security Forces (BSF), was laid to rest in her native village Tajpura graveyard near Shakargarh-Narowal.

A large number of people from all walks of life attended he Namaz-e-Janaza. She had mistakenly entered the Indian territory through Sialkot Working Boundary five days ago. She was shot at and injured by the BSF, and later admitted to a hospital in Amritsar (India), where she succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

On Saturday, the BSF handed over her body to the Punjab Rangers at Wagah border.

Online adds: Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing at Khoai Ratta Sector on the Line of Control on Sunday targeting the civilian population. Pakistan forces have responded in a befitting manner and silenced the Indian guns.

According to details the Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing at villages of Khoai Ratta sector at the Line of Control. The civilian population was targeted in Jogalpal Bhansa, Gala and Gujjar Mohra areas. However no loss of life was reported.

Political and social leaders have condemned the unprovoked firing by the Indian army.