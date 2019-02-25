Share:

RAWALPINDI : The Parks and Horticulture Authority, Rawalpindi will plant over 100,000 saplings during its spring plantation campaign under the Clean and Green Pakistan Programme, which will be launched on February 27. To encourage plantation and to turn the city into a green town, the PHA is also preparing a plantation ‘float’ which will move across the city highlighting the fruits, vegetables and flowers of the region and those which will be promoted during the spring plantation campaign, a press release said here Sunday.

To attract the citizens, the PHA has also decided to hire services of renowned singers who will perform as part of the plantation campaign during the float’s citywide tour. Several artists from Potohar region have also been invited to perform on the float.