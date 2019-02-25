Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday postponed his scheduled official visit to Japan amid tension with India.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammed Faisal said that a new date of the visit would be announced later.

Qureshi was scheduled to visit Japan from February 24-27 to conduct meeting with his counterpart in Japan Taro Kono over certain international issues and bilateral relations. The visit has been called off after talks with Japanese officials amid the ongoing intense situation between Pakistan and India after the Pulwama incident in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Qureshi was also scheduled to meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship League Chairman Seishiro Eto and Japan-Pakistan Business Cooperation Committee Chairman Teuro Asada. A meeting with the Pakistani community in Japan was also on the agenda.

Japan is one of the key economic partners of Pakistan having made significant contribution in supporting Pakistan’s development over the years.