The Sindh Rangers arrested eight target killers belonging to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) here on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, the Sindh Rangers official Colonel Faisal of said paramilitary troops on a tip-off conducted operations in different areas of the metropolis.

He said that during the operations, eight-member gang of target killers of MQM-L headed by Saleem alias Saleem Belgium was busted .

Th e Rangers officials said that the detainee ‘Saleem Belgium’ used to manage the gang on directives of the MQM founder.

He also played a WhatsApp conversation call between the terrorists. The armed group of the political party would use code words to evade being spotted by the law enforcers.