Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Parks and Horticulture Authority, Rawalpindi signed a memorandum of understanding to revive beauty and heritage of the city, said RCCI spokesman on Sunday.

Chairman PHA Asif Mahmood and President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem signed and exchange the documents at a ceremony held at Chamber House Rawalpindi, he said.

He added that VP Fayyaz Qureshi, group leader Sohail Altaf, former presidents Asad Mashadi, Dr Shimail Daud Arain, Mian Humayun Parvez and members of the executive committee were also present on the occasion.

Under the agreement, RCCI and PHA will work together in promoting clean environment, beautification of crossroads, pavements, better designing of Parks and revival of city heritage.

RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem termed the MOU a great success and said that this will help us to make Rawalpindi city a hub of tourism as it is located at the cross roads of 3 provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the RCCI and PHA will jointly demarcate and renovate historical buildings along with their conservation for the purpose of attracting sightseers. Both organisations will jointly organise awareness and clean environment drives including trade-related events, themed on traditional and folk music and art to depict the legacy of Rawalpindi region.

Chairman PHA Asif Mahmood said that Rawalpindi’s ranking on pollution index fall among top 10 cities and we are working hard to improve its ranking in next couple of years. Plantation drives will also be organised for the awareness of the public in general with the intention of highlighting the significance of cleanliness of the city. Students of schools, colleges and universities on board and make them part of these awareness campaigns, he added.

He lauded the RCCI efforts for launching ‘Glorious Rawalpindi’ project aiming to revive the beauty and heritage of the city.