ISLAMABAD - Two-day trials to select junior players will be held here at PAF Mujahid Anwar Khan Squash Academy located at Benazir Bhutto Squash Complex.

The trials are being conducted by Rawalpindi Division Squash Association (RDSA) Secretary Chaudhry Naeem Anwar under the banner of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF). Talking to The Nation, Naeem said: “The trials, which are part of our efforts to find fresh talent and groom it for the PSF, will be held in five categories including U-9, U-11, U-13, U-15 and U-17 and will be conducted by Sajjad Khan and Khalid Khan, while PSF Director Academies Air Commodore (R) Aftab Saddiq Qureshi will also be present on the occasion.”

Naeem said 20 players will be selected after final day of trials and they will be provided rackets, shoes and other stuff.

“The players will be given training under top class coaches at Benazir Bhutto Squash Complex. The RDSA is working day and night with PSF to work on grassroots level and bring our fresh blood, as these selected players will be from Rawalpindi and will be provided every possible facility.”