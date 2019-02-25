Share:

KARACHI - Former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has claimed that he would have chosen to be a bank employee if Pakistan did not exist. While addressing a ceremony in Karachi, the former CJP expressed his love for the country and explained the importance of strengthening the judiciary of country.

“My honour, my everything is Pakistan. If there wasn’t a Pakistan then I would’ve been a banker. Whatever I have gotten is due to my love for the country”, said Mian Saqib. He added that education and honest leadership help a nation to prosper. The Ex-CJP maintained that no religion in the world puts such severe emphasis on ‘equality’ than Islam.

Speaking on the wave of accountability across Pakistan, particularly the political arena, Nisar said that accountability should become one’s prominent step in order to steer away from corruption. He said, “In order to lessen the white collar crimes, you’ll have to update your law. Have we focused on law-making in Pakistan? Heedlessness of lawmaking institutions led to such issues [no upgrade in the country’s law system]”.